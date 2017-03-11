Walmart Shooting Suspect Appears In Court

(AP) – A man suspected of shooting and killing three people inside a suburban Denver Walmart is making his first appearance in court. A judge told 47-year-old Scott Ostrem that he is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Ostrem was dressed in a blue jumpsuit as he sat in between public defenders. Police have not said if they have discovered a motive for the shooting.

Authorities say Ostrem walked into the Walmart Wednesday evening in the largely blue-collar suburb of Thornton and opened fire. He was arrested the next day. Ostrem worked for a roofing company and his boss has said he was a good employee. Neighbors of Ostrem described him as a rude loner who sometimes carried a shotgun.