Walmart Shooting Suspect Not Expected To Survive

(AP) – Florida police say they do not expect the suspect in a fatal Walmart shooting to survive. In a Facebook post Saturday night, Ocala police identified the suspect as 54-year-old David Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson killed 30-year-old Carli Cronin on Saturday afternoon during a domestic dispute in the garden section of a Walmart. Police say Johnson fled the scene on a bicycle and then shot himself.

Johnson was hospitalized but police say they do not expect him to survive his injures. Authorities say Cronin was shot multiple times.