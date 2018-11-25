Home NATIONAL Walmart Shooting Suspect Not Expected To Survive
Walmart Shooting Suspect Not Expected To Survive
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Walmart Shooting Suspect Not Expected To Survive

0
0
WALMART SHOOTING
now viewing

Walmart Shooting Suspect Not Expected To Survive

frontier airlines
now playing

Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

3.8 Million Texans Projected To Have Driven Over Holiday

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later

POLICE
now playing

Man Shot, Wounded By Police

Immigration Youth Detention
now playing

Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities

MOND AGGIES
now playing

Mond Helps Aggies Over No. 8 LSU 74-72 In 7 OTs

HOLIDAY TRAVEL
now playing

Storm Set To Blanket Midwest In Snow On Major Travel Day

SYRIAN CHEMICAL ATTACK LATE NOV 2018
now playing

Syrian Officials: More Than 100 Wounded In Chemical Attack

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida
now playing

Hurricane Michael: Children Face Stress Of Upended Lives

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Democrats Shun Idea Of Pelosi Floor Fight In Speaker's Race

(AP) – Florida police say they do not expect the suspect in a fatal Walmart shooting to survive.  In a Facebook post Saturday night, Ocala police identified the suspect as 54-year-old David Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson killed 30-year-old Carli Cronin on Saturday afternoon during a domestic dispute in the garden section of a Walmart. Police say Johnson fled the scene on a bicycle and then shot himself.

Johnson was hospitalized but police say they do not expect him to survive his injures.  Authorities say Cronin was shot multiple times.

Related posts:

  1. Man Shot, Wounded By Police
  2. Officer Shoots, Kills Man During Struggle
  3. Protesters March After Death Of Man Who Wasn’t Mall Shooter
  4. Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder
Related Posts
frontier airlines

Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

jsalinas 0
Immigration Youth Detention

Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities

jsalinas 0
MOND AGGIES

Mond Helps Aggies Over No. 8 LSU 74-72 In 7 OTs

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video