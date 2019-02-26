Walmart’s New Job Requirements Make Workers With Disabilities Feel Targeted

Walmart’s new job requirements for front-door greeters is making many workers with disabilities feel targeted.

The company is planning to remove one-thousand greeter positions that will be replaced with a new position of “customer hosts”. The new job title requires more physical job requirements, such as lifting up to 25 pounds, collecting carts and standing for long periods of time.

New requirements can prove to be difficult for those with physical limitations and elderly employees. Several employees are filing complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.