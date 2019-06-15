War College’s 1st Female President Looks Forward To Serving

This image released by the U.S. Navy shows Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield. The U.S. Navy announced Friday, June 14, 2019, they have named Chatfield as the first female leader of the U.S. Naval War College after removing the college president who is under investigation. Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley was removed from his post as the college president on Monday, June 10, days after The Associated Press reported he was under investigation and more than a year after the initial complaint was filed. (U.S Navy via AP)