Home WORLD Warming Arctic Spurs Battles For Riches, Shipping Routes
Warming Arctic Spurs Battles For Riches, Shipping Routes
WORLD
0

Warming Arctic Spurs Battles For Riches, Shipping Routes

0
0
3-warmingarcti
now viewing

Warming Arctic Spurs Battles For Riches, Shipping Routes

1503465472520
now playing

Navy Dismisses 7th Fleet Commander

Trump_71265.jpg-46f14
now playing

Trump Revisits His Charlottesville Comments In Fiery Speech

homicide-investigatin
now playing

Apparent Murder Victim Near Alton Named

Capture
now playing

Valley Residents Being Urged To Prepare For Possible Tropical System

TROPICAL STORM
now playing

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

NTSB
now playing

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

(AP) – Global warming is slowly thawing the Arctic, spurring talk of a gold rush for natural resources, shipping routes and other business opportunities in the Far North.
Credible surveys estimate that oil, gas and precious minerals worth hundreds of billions of dollars lie untouched beneath the ice.
But industry experts and Arctic veterans say there are major obstacles to reaping those riches, not least due to the effects of climate change itself.
Following a month-long, 10,000-kilometer (6,200-mile) journey aboard the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica last month, The Associated Press examines the prospects for an Arctic ‘gold rush’ and the reasons why it might not happen soon.

No related posts.

Related Posts
TROPICAL STORM

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

jsalinas 0

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

jsalinas 0
102557277-mcdonalds-india.1910×1000

McDonald’s To Close 169 Outlets In India In Franchise Battle

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video