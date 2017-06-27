Home TEXAS Warrant: Texas Man Person Of Interest In 1988 Death Of Teens
(AP) – Investigators say a man recently arrested on a drug charge is a person of interest in the 1988 shooting deaths of two West Texas teenagers.

A search warrant obtained by the San Angelo Standard-Times says hair, fingernails and other items found in the San Angelo home of 47-year-old John Cyrus Gilbreath link him to the teens.  Personal writings also were found that include the names of Sally McNelly and Shane Stewart.

The two went missing after attending a fireworks display and their remains were found four months later near a reservoir.  Gilbreath was arrested June 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. That investigation led authorities to then search his home.  A woman who answered the phone at his home Monday says Gilbreath has no comment.

