Warrant: Texas Man Person Of Interest In 1988 Death Of Teens

(AP) – Investigators say a man recently arrested on a drug charge is a person of interest in the 1988 shooting deaths of two West Texas teenagers.

A search warrant obtained by the San Angelo Standard-Times says hair, fingernails and other items found in the San Angelo home of 47-year-old John Cyrus Gilbreath link him to the teens. Personal writings also were found that include the names of Sally McNelly and Shane Stewart.

The two went missing after attending a fireworks display and their remains were found four months later near a reservoir. Gilbreath was arrested June 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop. That investigation led authorities to then search his home. A woman who answered the phone at his home Monday says Gilbreath has no comment.