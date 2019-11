Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a fundraiser for the Nevada Democratic Party, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Senator Elizabeth Warren is out with a plan to protect America’s 43-million renter households. Warren’s plan would give tenants more access to legal counsel when fighting eviction in housing court.

The Democratic presidential candidate says her proposal builds on her Senate bill that would provide 500-billion-dollars over ten years to build low-income housing.