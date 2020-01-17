NATIONAL

Warren-Sanders Dust-Up Gets ‘who cares?’ From Iowa Democrats

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. talk Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) – A dispute between Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders has caused days of hand wringing among activists about how it might change the race. But it seems to have landed with a thud among Iowa progressives.

In interviews across the state, Democrats wearily described it as somewhere between “not a big deal” and “a contrived kerfuffle.” Few said it would stick with them come caucus day. The response, or lack of, echoes an undercurrent that has run throughout the race, perhaps especially in earnest Iowa: Democrats aren’t in the mood for a throw-down intra-party fight

