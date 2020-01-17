Warren-Sanders Dust-Up Gets ‘who cares?’ From Iowa Democrats

(AP) – A dispute between Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders has caused days of hand wringing among activists about how it might change the race. But it seems to have landed with a thud among Iowa progressives.

In interviews across the state, Democrats wearily described it as somewhere between “not a big deal” and “a contrived kerfuffle.” Few said it would stick with them come caucus day. The response, or lack of, echoes an undercurrent that has run throughout the race, perhaps especially in earnest Iowa: Democrats aren’t in the mood for a throw-down intra-party fight