Warren Says Trump Is 'not the king'
NATIONAL
Warren Says Trump Is ‘not the king’

Senator Elizabeth Warren
Warren Says Trump Is ‘not the king’

(AP) – Senator Elizabeth Warren says the country is in a perilous state with Republicans controlling the executive and legislative branches and President Donald Trump about to make his second Supreme Court nomination.  The Massachusetts Democrat spoke at a rally Thursday in front of the Supreme Court, saying, “People around this country are worried and they’re right to worry.”  Warren is considered a candidate to run for president in 2020.

Thursday’s rally attracted other likely 2020 candidates such as New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and California Senator Kamala Harris.  Warren said a second Trump nominee on the court could jeopardize abortion rights, same-sex marriage, labor unions and environmental protections.

Republicans already hold a slim majority in the Senate so they should be able to approve any nominee as long as their coalition holds together. But Warren promised a spirited fight inside and outside the Senate.  “People are rising up. Donald Trump is not the king,” she said. “We will fight today, we will fight tomorrow and we will fight until this country lives up to its values.”

