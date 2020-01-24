Warren Vows Her Organization Will Win Primary, Beat Trump

(AP) – Elizabeth Warren says she has more than 1,000 campaign staffers in 31 states and 100-plus field offices, offering a show of organizational strength that will help her win the Democratic presidential nomination. She says her broad organization will hurt President Donald Trump’s chances in key battlegrounds in November.

The Massachusetts senator released a memo Friday on her “Roadmap to Win.” She says her campaign will be organized in all 50 states and seven U.S. territories before the Democratic National Convention in July. Warren is betting that a far-reaching organization can insulate her against poor performances in the early states, while giving her built-in momentum if she does well.