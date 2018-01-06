Warriors Top Cavs 124-114 In OT To Open Finals

(AP) – The Golden State Warriors pulled out a 124-114 overtime victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after a bizarre ending to regulation.

The game went to OT after Cleveland’s J.R. Smith failed to take the go-ahead shot after a missed free throw, apparently believing the Cavaliers led by one when it was tied.

The Warriors took advantage of their second chance, opening OT with a 9-0 run to blow it open.

LeBron James’ highest-scoring postseason game was wasted, as he finished with 51 points.