Washington DC Announces Phase 2 Reopening Starting Monday

(AP) – Washington D.C. officials have announced that the nation’s capital will begin phase two of its reopening on Monday, saying the anticipated spike in COVID-19 infections appears to have been successfully blunted by months of social restrictions.

Playgrounds, libraries, gyms and nail salons will be able to reopen on a limited basis. All nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.

Public pools will be reopened on a limited basis, although Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said earlier this week that it may take a few weeks to properly prepare the facilities.