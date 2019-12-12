Watchdog Caught In Political Crossfire On His Russia Report

(AP) – The Justice Department’s internal watchdog has found himself caught in a political tug of war between Democrats and Republicans. Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his findings in a report on the origins of the Russia investigation involving Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Horowitz concluded that while the FBI had a legitimate basis to begin the Russia investigation and wasn’t motivated by political bias, there were major flaws in how that investigation was conducted. Senators used Horowitz’s report to back their views that the investigation was either legitimate or a farce.