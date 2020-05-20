Watchdog Cites Persistent Infection Lapses In Nursing Homes

(AP) – A federal watchdog agency says about 40% of nursing homes inspected in the past two years were cited for infection control problems.

The Government Accountability Office finds that before COVID-19 killed thousands of nursing home residents, many nursing homes had “persistent” problems with infection control and prevention.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees nursing homes, plans to name a commission to examine the coronavirus outbreak in nursing homes and make recommendations. A Democratic senator says there’s a need for big changes in how nursing homes care for seniors.