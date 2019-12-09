Watchdog Expected To Find Russia Probe Valid Despite Flaws

FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies before a joint House Committee on the Judiciary and House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A Justice Department inspector general report being released Monday is expected to say that the FBI had a legitimate basis to open its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia and that senior law enforcement officials weren’t motivated by partisan bias. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)