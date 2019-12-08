Watchdog Expected To Find Russia Probe Valid, Despite Flaws

A Justice Department inspector general report is expected to say that the FBI had a legitimate basis to open its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. It’s also expected to say that senior law enforcement officials weren’t motivated by partisan bias. But it’s also expected to cite multiple errors during the investigation, including by an FBI lawyer suspected of altering a document related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide. The report is being released Monday. Though highly anticipated, it’s not expected to quell the partisan battles surrounding the Russia investigation.
