Home NATIONAL Watchdog’s Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses
Watchdog’s Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Watchdog’s Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses

0
0
David Shulkin
now viewing

Watchdog’s Report Faults VA Chief Over Europe Trip Expenses

PARKLAND FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING-2
now playing

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE
now playing

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

NSA Shooting
now playing

NSA Incident Not Linked To Terrorism

media_e295d1188be3433ca633bdb57e5a9fa3-DMID1-5dsdakb4s-640×360
now playing

Shooting Range Tied To Trumps Rattles Neighbors

WireAP_60f970641a6f4645a1a1ec507c2e5b8b_12x5_992
now playing

New Fronts Emerge In Syria As Assad, Allies Push For Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem
now playing

Ally: Israel PM Not 'Living Up To' Expectations

image (1)
now playing

Good As Gold; White Soars To 3rd Olympic Halfpipe Title

early vote early voting
now playing

Early Voting Starts Wednesday For McAllen District 1 Runoff

vote
now playing

2 Bond Proposals To Be On The McAllen May Ballot

(AP) – An internal watchdog’s investigation has found that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin improperly accepted Wimbledon tennis tickets and likely wrongly used taxpayer money to cover his wife’s airfare for an 11-day European trip.
The report also questions Shulkin’s decision to direct agency staff on official time to arrange his personal sightseeing activities during the July trip to England and Denmark.
The inspector general’s audit is the latest in a controversy over misuse of government travel by top Trump administration officials.
Shulkin’s lawyers say he did nothing improper. A department spokesman says Shulkin “travels far less than any recent VA secretary” and takes no private jets.

No related posts.

Related Posts
PARKLAND FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING-2

The Latest: Trump Speaks With Florida Gov After Shooting

jsalinas 0
ZIKA VIRUS

Local Volunteers Still Needed For Zika Vaccine Trials

jsalinas 0
HURRICANE HARVEY DAMAGE

Texas Announces $1B For Mitigation Efforts After Harvey

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video