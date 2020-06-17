Watchdogs Warn Of Strain On Agencies From Pandemic Response

(AP) – A new oversight board is warning about the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. government. And in a new report, it calls into question Washington’s ability to effectively manage trillions of dollars in aid and keep federal workers safe.

The report says the need to quickly spend money authorized by the economic rescue law and to effectively manage new programs “presents a significant challenge to many executive branch agencies.” The report also says the sheer size of the largest economic-rescue law ever passed by Congress increases the risk of fraud and misuse of funds.