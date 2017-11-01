Home LOCAL Water Concerns Remain After Texas City Ends Boil-Water Order
Water Concerns Remain After Texas City Ends Boil-Water Order
(AP) – Officials in the South Texas city of San Benito have lifted a boil-water order but questions about water quality remain as they work to retrofit a 90-year-old water plant to provide a safe drinking supply.  The boil-water order was lifted Tuesday following problems with water pressure that began over the weekend.

The Valley Morning Star reports the city was being assisted by nearby Harlingen, which provided its own water to fill storage tanks and water towers.  San Benito’s water woes include a 2014 decision to shutter the city’s nearly $18 million water plant, which had opened only five years earlier.  Portions of the plant’s filters proved too costly and replacement parts took months to deliver.  City leaders are now planning to spend $3 million to upgrade the former water plant.

