Water Is Buried Beneath Martian Landscape, Study Says
Water Is Buried Beneath Martian Landscape, Study Says

Water Is Buried Beneath Martian Landscape, Study Says

(AP) – A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, a new study says. Experts believe this raises the possibility of finding life on the red planet.  Researchers analyzed radar signals collected over three years by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft, which probed an area close to the Martian south pole.

Their results suggest that a 12-mile-wide (20 kilometers) reservoir lies under ice that’s about a mile (1.5 kilometers) thick. They do not know whether it’s an underground pool or just a layer of sludge.  Water is essential to life as we know it. Scientists have long sought to prove that the liquid is present on Mars.

