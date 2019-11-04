Water Shortage Leads Detention Center To Transfer Detainees Elsewhere

A southwest Texas immigrant detention center is moving detainees elsewhere due to a water shortage at the site.

The Sierra Blanca detention center is moving inmates to El Paso after a water shortage caused the center to cut off the water usage every night to let the tank refill. The center has been sending its dirty clothes to be laundered elsewhere as well since the shortage first was detected on October 21st.

The water shortage is due to an unresolved dispute after an administration change in Van Horn which manages the Sierra Blanca water supply.