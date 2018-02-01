Water Tower Freezes As Temperatures Plummet

(AP) – Bitterly cold temperatures are causing troubles across a wide swath of the U.S., including in an Iowa city where the water tower froze. The Waterloo suburb of Evansdale lost water service for a time Monday after temperatures fell to minus 20 degrees (-29 Celsius). Mayor Doug Faas (fahs) said Tuesday that water is being run directly from the wells into the system, bypassing the suspected ice blockage in the tower.

A city staffer is expected to climb the tower later Tuesday to see what’s wrong and determine how to fix the problem. In the northwest Indiana city of Lafayette, residents began hearing a hum that Duke Energy says is caused by extra power surging through utility lines to meet power demands during the Arctic blast. Monday’s low fell to minus 16 degrees at the National Weather Service’s Purdue Airport station in adjacent West Lafayette.