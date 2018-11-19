Home NATIONAL Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids
Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids
NATIONAL
0

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

0
0
CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS
now viewing

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

cnn
now playing

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta's Media Credential

DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges After Son's Death

MATHEW WHITTAKER
now playing

Democratic Senators Sue Over Whitaker's Appointment As AG

JOHN KELLY AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won't He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman
now playing

Saudi King's Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist

TIJUANA PROTEST OF IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

Carlos Ghosn
now playing

Renault Board To Meet After Ghosn Arrest

Christopher Watts is being sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole in the killings of his pregnant wife and two young daughters. He pleaded guilty in recent weeks to multiple counts of first-degree murder.  Watts did not address the court directly, but a spokesperson for the defense said Watts wants to share that he is “devastated by all of this.”

The judge called the crime the most “inhumane and vicious” he had seen in his career and sentenced Watts to terms of life without parole for each of the killings and additional years for the murder of the unborn child.

Related posts:

  1. Fugitive McAllen Murder Convict Nabbed In Mexico
  2. Man Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Woman
  3. Second Man Sought In Connection With The Murder Of Retired Priest
  4. Macron Addresses Germany’s parliament
Related Posts
cnn

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta’s Media Credential

jsalinas 0
MATHEW WHITTAKER

Democratic Senators Sue Over Whitaker’s Appointment As AG

jsalinas 0
JOHN KELLY AND DONALD TRUMP

Will Kelly Stay Or Won’t He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video