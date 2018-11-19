Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

Christopher Watts is being sentenced to three consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole in the killings of his pregnant wife and two young daughters. He pleaded guilty in recent weeks to multiple counts of first-degree murder. Watts did not address the court directly, but a spokesperson for the defense said Watts wants to share that he is “devastated by all of this.”

The judge called the crime the most “inhumane and vicious” he had seen in his career and sentenced Watts to terms of life without parole for each of the killings and additional years for the murder of the unborn child.