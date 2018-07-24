Home TEXAS ‘We don’t Tip Terrorist’ Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says
'We don't Tip Terrorist' Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says
TEXAS
‘We don’t Tip Terrorist’ Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says

WE DONT TIP TERRORISTS RECEIPT
‘We don’t Tip Terrorist’ Message A Hoax, Restaurant Now Says

(AP) – A waiter at a Texas steakhouse who said a customer wrote a racist message on a receipt now says he made up the story.

Last week, Saltgrass Steak House in the West Texas city of Odessa said it banned a customer who reportedly wrote “We don’t Tip Terrorist” on a receipt left for server Khalil Cavil. But Cavil told the Odessa American on Monday that he wrote the message himself then posted an image of the receipt on Facebook.

Cavil says he has no explanation for why he lied. He says he’s in the process of returning about $1,000 in donations he received after posting the image.

Saltgrass Steak House says Cavil is no longer an employee, and that the once-banned customer has been invited back for a free meal.

