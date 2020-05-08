‘We Just Did Our Bit:’ WWII Vets Recall War 75 years Later

World War II veteran Ken Hay walks in his garden in London, Monday, May 4, 2020. VE-Day was the end of four days of celebration for Ken Hay. It began when the former prisoner of war got his first sight of home in almost a year from a Lancaster bomber he flew back in. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP) — Seventy-five years after World War II ended in Europe, former soldiers who endured mortal danger, oppression and fear during the war are remembering the battles they fought and where they were when the war ended. As they mark Victory in Europe Day on Friday, the veterans also are dealing with the loneliness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. British Army veteran Bob Sullivan has taken a philosophical view to lockdown and the downsizing of the anniversary celebrations. His says something simple _ like a walk in the sunshine _ is more meaningful than a parade these days.