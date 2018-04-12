Home NATIONAL Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony
Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony
NATIONAL
0

Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony

0
0
Jeffrey Epstein
now viewing

Wealthy Sex Offender Settles Suit, Averting Victim Testimony

HARLINGEN POLICE DEPT
now playing

Harlingen Police Chief Announces Retirement

GUILTY PLEA
now playing

Valley Homebuilder Pleads Guilty In Property Scam

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
now playing

US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia's 'cheating'

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

PARIS RIOTS
now playing

Macron Visits Building Torched By Protesters

CYBER ATTACK
now playing

GOP Campaign Committee Reports 'cyber intrusion'

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush
now playing

Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To George H.W. Bush

SEXUAL ASSAULT-2
now playing

Elderly Man Accused Of Getting 12-Year-Old Pregnant

GEORGE H W BUSH MEMORIAM
now playing

Texas A&M Shutting Down Thursday For Bush Burial

WINTER WEATHER ICE AUTO COLD WEATHER
now playing

Snow And Ice Expected In Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas

(AP) – A last-minute settlement has been reached in Florida in a long-running lawsuit involving a politically connected financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.  The deal came Tuesday just before jury selection was to begin. It means none of the women will be able to testify against Jeffrey Epstein for now.

A lawyer for Epstein read an apology from him to attorney Bradley Edwards, who represents some of Epstein’s accusers. Edwards claimed Epstein tried to damage his reputation by suing him.

The 65-year-old Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state sex charges, served a year in jail and became a registered sex offender. But in a secret deal with federal prosecutors led by now-Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Epstein avoided a possible life term, and victims weren’t heard from in court.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Clears Records Of 4 Women In Sex Assault Case
Related Posts
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US To Suspend Arms Pact Over Russia’s ‘cheating’

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Renews Tariffs Threat In China Trade Talks

jsalinas 0
CYBER ATTACK

GOP Campaign Committee Reports ‘cyber intrusion’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video