Weather Limits Search For Plane That Vanished With 6 Aboard
Weather Limits Search For Plane That Vanished With 6 Aboard
Weather Limits Search For Plane That Vanished With 6 Aboard

Weather Limits Search For Plane That Vanished With 6 Aboard

(AP) – Officials say the search for a plane carrying six people that vanished last week over Lake Erie after takeoff from a Cleveland airport is being hindered by high winds and waves.  The city said Wednesday morning that foot patrols and mounted units resumed searching the shoreline east of Burke Lakefront Airport, but conditions weren’t allowing search boats and dive teams back on the water.

Equipment from the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon to help searchers locate the plane. It was being piloted by a beverage distribution company executive when it disappeared Dec. 29.  It was carrying the executive’s wife, their two sons and their two neighbors, who included a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.  The city says more debris “relevant to the investigation” was found Tuesday.

