Home TEXAS Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game
Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game
TEXAS
0

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

0
0
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
now viewing

Weather Strands Fans, Players After Dallas-Green Bay Game

police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic
now playing

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers' Car

Lightning over the field
now playing

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

ICE STORM
now playing

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

MEXICO NIGHT CLUB SHOOTING PLAYA DEL CARMEN-2
now playing

Police: 5 Killed In Shooting At Nightclub At Mexican Resort

flag_of_iran-svg
now playing

UN: Iran Removes Sensitive Nuclear Equipment From Site

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Obama Issues Warning On 1st Anniversary Of Iran Nuclear Deal

2017-presidential-ignauguration
now playing

Trump People Respond To Democrats Planning To Skip Inauguration

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

King's Legacy Celebrated As Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers

AP_604955147027
now playing

Trump Again Rattles Europe

GUANTANAMO BAY PRISONERS GEN SMALL
now playing

Oman Says It Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates At US Request

(AP) — A tornado warning after Green Bay’s victory over Dallas in an NFC divisional playoff kept some fans, the entire Packers contingent and a few Cowboys players inside AT&T Stadium for more than hour after the game Sunday night.

Officials issued an all-clear more than two hours after the game ended. The late playoff game, and AFC divisional matchup between Pittsburgh and Kansas City, was being shown on the giant video board over the center of the $1.2 billion stadium.  Earlier, a warning on the video board read “Severe Weather. Please Take Shelter,” as fans stayed in seats and wandered the large plazas at each end of the facility. At one point, officials warned people to get away from the large sliding glass doors behind the end zones.

The warning began before the Packers could leave, and Dallas rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were seen on the field. The quarterback and running back were cheered by fans.  Around 9 p.m. Central time, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth tweeted that while tornado warnings had expired, 60 mph winds were still expected with the storm.

 

Related posts:

  1. Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain
  2. Storm Damages More Than 30 Homes In Small Texas City
  3. Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas
  4. Woman Arrested After Fatally Running Over Man; Watch Video
Related Posts
police-shooting-scrime-scene-generic

Police: 2 In Custody After Bullets Hit Officers’ Car

jsalinas 0
Lightning over the field

Powerful Texas Storm Delivers Damaging Winds, Heavy Rain

jsalinas 0
ICE STORM

Ice Threat Lingers For Some Midwest States; Storms In Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video