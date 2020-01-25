Week 1 Of Weinstein Trial: Vile Allegations, X-Rated Gifts

Harvey Weinstein trundled into court this week for the start of a New York City rape trial as he faced the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted. In the first three days of the #MeToo-era trial, prosecutors described the once-heralded Hollywood titan as a “predatory monster” and he came face-to-face with an accuser who testified in vivid detail about an alleged rape more than two decades ago. He denies the allegations. Underway 839 days after the first of his scores of accusers went public, the trial is expected to last about a month. There have already been several notable moments and a few odd twists.