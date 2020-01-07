NATIONAL

Weinstein Jury Selection To Start In NY; New Charges In LA

Harvey Weinstein, third from left, leaves court in New York, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations of rape and sexual assault. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein’s New York sexual assault trial is set to begin as the former movie titan’s legal problems deepen with new charges in Los Angeles. In New York, jury selection could take weeks after starting Tuesday. The trial involves charges that Weinstein raped a woman in 2013 and forcibly performed a sex act on another woman in 2006. Weinstein has said any sexual activity was consensual. Meanwhile, Los Angeles prosecutors charged him Monday with sexually assaulting two women there during Oscar week in 2013. His lawyers had no immediate comment on the new charges. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

