Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Rests On 6 Women’s Accounts

Six women out of the many who have accused Harvey Weinstein of vile sexual behavior have testified over the last two weeks at his New York City rape trial. Their harrowing accounts, the centerpiece of a prosecution case that rested Thursday, could help put the disgraced film producer in prison for the rest of his life. The charges that jurors could soon be weighing involve just two allegations: that Weinstein raped a woman in March 2013 and he forced oral sex on another woman in 2006. Other accusers were allowed to testify because prosecutors allege there was a practiced method to Weinstein’s attacks. He maintains that any sexual encounters were consensual.