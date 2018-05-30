Home NATIONAL Weinstein Won’t Testify Before Grand Jury In Rape Case
(AP) – Harvey Weinstein won’t testify before the New York grand jury that’s weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.  A statement issued through a spokesman Wednesday says Weinstein’s lawyers decided there wasn’t enough time to prepare him to testify. They say he learned the specific charges and the accusers’ identities only after turning himself in Friday, with a deadline set for Wednesday afternoon to testify or not.  They say his request for more time was denied.  Prosecutors haven’t immediately commented.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women in New York. Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault in various locales.   The 66-year-old former movie mogul has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

