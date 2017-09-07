Welcome Back, Congress. Health Care, Budget Await Lawmakers

(AP) – Congress is still trying to send President Donald Trump his first unqualified legislative triumph, nearly six months after Republicans grabbed full control of Washington.

Now, lawmakers are returning from their July 4 recess with an added objective – averting some full-blown political disasters. The GOP campaign to repeal Barack Obama’s health care law is bogged down in the Senate. Efforts to pass a budget are stuck.

There’s no tax code overhaul package, spending bills are in limbo and it’s unclear how leaders will find the votes to avert a federal default. The difficulties flow from Republican divisions.

Collectively, the problems are threatening to sink top GOP priorities and undermine the party’s ability to show it can govern effectively. Lawmakers have three weeks of work before a planned August recess.