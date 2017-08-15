Home LOCAL Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking
Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking
Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking

Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking

A former La Joya police chief and Hidalgo County sheriff’s candidate is in federal custody – accused of helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs. Giovani Hernandez, who currently is a sergeant with the Progreso Police Department, made his initial court appearance Monday on a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine. Hernandez is accused of negotiating a cash payment to provide police protection for a vehicle he was told would be hauling cocaine through the Progreso area. Hernandez told the man he needed money to campaign for a Hidalgo County constable’s post. The man turned out to be a confidential informant, and Hernandez was arrested Saturday. The 43-year-old Hernandez will remain behind bars until his detention hearing Friday.

