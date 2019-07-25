Wendy Davis Campaign Ads May Violate Texas Law

A couple of campaign ads for Democratic congressional candidate Wendy Davis may have been made in violation of state law. A least two social media ads asking for campaign donations show Davis apparently standing in the chamber of the Texas Senate.

Political or campaign filming in the Senate chamber is prohibited by policies of the State Preservation Board and the Texas Senate. The Secretary of the Senate says Davis neither requested nor received permission to shoot the ads in the chamber.

Davis is running against GOP incumbent Chip Roy in the 21st Congressional District.