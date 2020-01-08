Wendy Davis Claims $900K Raised For Congressional Campaign In 4Q

Wendy Davis claims her campaign for the U.S. House raised more than 900-thousand-dollars during the final quarter of 2019. Davis, who seeks to replace GOP Representative Chip Roy, made the announcement on Tuesday. Her campaign says most of the donations came from Texas and were for 100-dollars or less.

Roy’s 21st District reaches from San Antonio to Austin and includes six Hill Country counties. Davis was the Democratic nominee in the 2014 race for Texas Governor, which she lost to Greg Abbott by more than 20 points.