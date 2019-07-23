Wendy Davis Congressional Campaign Gets Underway

Failed Democratic candidate for governor Wendy Davis is in the running for a GOP-held U.S. House seat coveted by Democrats.

Davis announced Monday that she’s a candidate for the 21st Congressional District, currently held by freshman Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Hays County.

Davis is a former state senator from Fort Worth who got nationwide attention in 2013 with a failed filibuster of a pro-life bill. The following year she ran for governor, and lost to Greg Abbott by more than 20 percentage points.