Weslaco Approves Anti-Wall Resolution

Weslaco has become the first city in Hidalgo County to officially voice its opposition to President Trump’s proposed border wall.

Weslaco city commissioners have passed a resolution that calls for a border security strategy that is minimally intrusive on natural habitat. The resolution points to more efficient technology solutions that are much less costly which can provide border security.

The resolution is aimed at preserving the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, noting that it generates close to 35-million dollars a year in eco-tourism revenue.