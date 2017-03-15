Home LOCAL Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute
What would you do if your dogs were attacked by your neighbor’s dogs? That scenario played out near Weslaco a few months ago, and a sheriff’s department investigation into a complaint has led to the arrest of a Weslaco-area woman – who is accused of shooting and killing her neighbor’s dogs. According to investigators, under questioning, 28-year-old Laura Mae Brown Ballard admitted she shot her neighbor’s two pit bulls after they attacked her dogs. A criminal complaint obtained by CBS 4 News states it happened in an orange grove, and that Brown and her boyfriend then took the dogs to another location and buried them, hoping to keep her neighbor from learning what happened. Last week, Brown was charged with cruelty to animals, which is a state jail felony.

