Weslaco Businessman Indicted In Second Bribery Scheme

A Weslaco businessman is in federal custody facing fraud charges, even as he awaits trial on separate bribery charges in connection with the massive corruption surrounding the reconstruction of the city’s water treatment plant.

Ricardo Quintanilla surrendered to the FBI Thursday following an investigation into a 2013 bribery scheme related to a motel construction contract. Quintanilla is accused in an indictment of conspiring with a McAllen businessman to bribe an unnamed Weslaco city commissioner to secure his vote for a development agreement to build a Motel 6.

Investigators say they then devised a scheme to cover up the bribes. Quintanilla’s arrest came one day after the arrest of the McAllen businessman, Sunil Wadhwani.