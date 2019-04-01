Weslaco Businessman Pleads Not Guilty In Widespread Water Plant Bribery Scheme

A McAllen federal magistrate set a $50,000 bond for a Weslaco man who pleaded not guilty Monday to charges in an alleged bribery scheme related to contracts awarded for the overhaul of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Businessman Richard Quintanilla is charged in an 18-count indictment with bribery, money laundering, wire fraud, and conspiracy.

The indictment states three engineering companies funnelled a total of $86,000 to Quintanilla – a portion of which he kept and a portion of which he paid to an unnamed Weslaco city commissioner. In return, the commissioner voted to steer contracts for a $38 million water plant upgrade to those favored companies. The 51-year-old Quintanilla was arrested last Thursday.