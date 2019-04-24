Weslaco City Commission Accepts Resignation Of Corrupt Commissioner

The Weslaco City Commission has formally accepted the resignation of District 4 Commissioner Gerardo Tafolla. With no discussion, commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to accept the resignation that was handed in April 12th – days after Tafolla pleaded guilty to his role in a widespread bribery scheme in which he voted to award lucrative contracts to favored engineering and construction companies to rebuild the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Federal prosecutors say Tafolla accepted about $20,000 in exchange for his votes. The city commission set July 16th as the date for a special election to fill the remaining approximately 2-1/2 years of Tafolla’s 3-year term.