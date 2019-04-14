Weslaco City Commission To Accept Resignation Of Corrupt Commissioner

The Weslaco City Commission will meet Tuesday to likely accept the resignation of District 4 Commissioner Gerardo Tafolla.

Tafolla submitted his resignation Friday, five days after pleading guilty to a charge of federal program bribery. The plea stemmed from his role in voting to award lucrative contracts to favored engineering and construction companies to rebuild the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Federal prosecutors say Tafolla accepted about $20,000 in exchange for his votes, which he must forfeit as part of his plea. Tafolla was the second person to plead guilty in the widespread bribery scheme in which, according to a superceding indictment, more than $4 million illegally changed hands. Five other officials are named in the indictment.