Weslaco Housing Authority Could Owe Feds More Than 100K

A Weslaco agency may have to reimburse the federal government more than 100-thousand-dollars after an audit.

The U.S. Inspector General’s office announced Thursday that the Weslaco Housing Authority improperly retained legal services between 2014 and 2017.

The inspector general’s report said the authority did not follow state or federal requirements in its decision to obtain legal counsel. The WHA is disputing the ruling by the inspector general, in hopes of getting out of repaying the money.

