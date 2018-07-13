Home LOCAL Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan
Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan
LOCAL
0

Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan

0
0
weslaco isd-1
now viewing

Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Gets 70 Years For Strangling Girlfriend With Shoelace

U of Louisville stadium removes Papa John’s name
now playing

U Of Louisville Stadium Removes Papa John's Name

THAI BOYS SOCCOR PLAYERS IN HOSPITAL
now playing

Boys Meant To Stay 1 Hour In Cave, But Floods Trapped Them

SAHARA DESERT ALGIERIA NOT BANASHING REFUGEES TO SAHARA
now playing

Algeria Halts Migrant Expulsions To Sahara After Outrage

TERESA MAY AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump, Queen Getting Acquainted Over Tea

RUSSIAN HACKING RUSSIAN PROBE
now playing

DOJ: Russians Stole Info On 500,000 US Voters

Sarah Marie Peters
now playing

Woman Sentenced For Trying To Sell Daughter For Sex

Pilot dies when 1936 biplane crashes in North Texas
now playing

Pilot Dies When 1936 Biplane Crashes

gavel
now playing

White Texan Pleads Guilty To Threatening Black Neighbors

SHOOTING
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Raised Weapon At Them

The Weslaco ISD is rolling out a rezoning plan as it works to deal with the ravages of last month’s flooding that caused close to 14 million dollars in damage to the district.

Close to 6 million dollars of that was damage done to F.D. Roosevelt Elementary School. School district officials presented the rezoning plan during a special school board meeting last week. The plan calls for more than 500 students and more than two dozen teachers to be moved from Roosevelt to Airport Elementary and PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary. It’s expected to take a year to rehabilitate Roosevelt Elementary.

Weslaco school district officials say almost 35-hundred students and 60 staff members have been affected by the flooding.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Waives Building Permits And Fees To Expedite Flood Recovery
  2. Valley Flood Victims Given 60 Days To Apply For FEMA Assistance
  3. Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief
  4. More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall
Related Posts
shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1

High School Coach Faces Drug Charges

jsalinas 0
cardone industries

Giant Economic Development Project In Harlingen Gets Derailed

jsalinas 0
mcallen flood 2018 generic

Local Flood Victims May Qualify For Disaster Unemployment Relief

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video