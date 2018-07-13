Weslaco ISD Unveils Flood-Forced Student Rezoning Plan

The Weslaco ISD is rolling out a rezoning plan as it works to deal with the ravages of last month’s flooding that caused close to 14 million dollars in damage to the district.

Close to 6 million dollars of that was damage done to F.D. Roosevelt Elementary School. School district officials presented the rezoning plan during a special school board meeting last week. The plan calls for more than 500 students and more than two dozen teachers to be moved from Roosevelt to Airport Elementary and PFC Mario Ybarra Elementary. It’s expected to take a year to rehabilitate Roosevelt Elementary.

Weslaco school district officials say almost 35-hundred students and 60 staff members have been affected by the flooding.