Weslaco Man Accused Of Killing His Infant Child

A Weslaco man remains jailed in the apparent beating death of his infant child. 24-year-old Diego Rangel Martinez was arrested Saturday, arraigned on a charge of capital murder, and sent to jail on a half-million dollar bond.

Weslaco police had been called to Knapp Medical Center last Wednesday by doctors treating a badly injured and unresponsive 3-month-old child. The baby was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital where the infant died that night.

Police say their investigation found Martinez to have been responsible for the child’s injuries.