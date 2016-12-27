Home LOCAL Weslaco Man Charged In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family
Weslaco Man Charged In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family
Weslaco Man Charged In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

Weslaco Man Charged In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

A Weslaco truck driver is charged with four counts of negligent homicide stemming from the Christmas Eve wreck that claimed the lives of a Willacy County family. A father and mother and their two sons were killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer rig. The family was traveling east on State Highway 186 when an oncoming out-of-control 18-wheeler plowed into their pickup truck near FM 1834 west of Raymondville. Killed were 36-year-old Luis Cantu, 37-year-old Elizabeth Murad, and their 14-and-8-year-old sons, Delroy and Luis Junior. The children were students in the Lasara school district, which says it will have grief counselors in the schools when students return to class January 4th. Also, the community is planning various fundraisers during the next week to help relatives pay funeral and burial costs for their loved ones.

