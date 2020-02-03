Weslaco Police Shoot At Man Suspected Of Stabbing His Wife

A Weslaco man is hospitalized after being shot by police responding to a domestic violence incident that put the man’s wife in the hospital late Sunday night.

Officers responded to a neighbor’s 9-1-1 call from the 800 block of East Washington Street a little after 11, but as they rolled up, the suspect sped away. Police gave chase, the pursuit eventually led back to the couple’s apartment, where police say the suspect drove his car toward the officers. They opened fire and the man crashed into a tree. He is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. His wife was also hospitalized to be treated for stab wounds and bruises.

The suspect is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a family member, assault on a police officer, and evading arrest.