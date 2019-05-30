Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Case Designated As “Complex”

A McAllen federal judge has designated as “complex” the massive bribery case surrounding the rebuilding of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

The designation by Judge Micaela Alvarez sides with prosecutors who argued they needed more time than the Speedy Trial Act allows to pour over the huge volume of evidence in the case. Alvarez gave them another six months to prepare for trial.

Four men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner and a current Rio Grande City school trustee, are set to stand trial on bribery, money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy charges contained in a 74-count indictment. They’re accused in a scheme in which more than $4 million in bribes were paid to steer contracts to politically-favored engineering and construction firms for a comprehensive overhaul of the Weslaco water plant.