Wesley Mathews Indicted On Capital Murder

(Dallas, TX) — The adopted father of a North Texas girl, who was found dead in a culvert, is now under indictment in connection with her death. A Dallas County grand jury indicted Wesley Mathews on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges today.

Mathews is accused of killing Sherin Mathews last October because she wouldn’t drink her milk. The indictment says Wesley Mathews used a deadly weapon to kill the three-year-old, although grand jurors don’t know what it was. He originally told Richardson police Sherin Mathews disappeared after he sent her to stand by a tree across an alley. Police say he later changed his story and claimed Mathews died after choking on her milk.